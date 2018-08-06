Europa League: Burnley face potential Olympiakos or Luzern tie

Burnley beat Scottish side Aberdeen in the second qualifying round

Burnley will play either Olympiakos or Luzern in the Europa League play-off draw if they get through their third round tie against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Clarets are playing in Europe for the first time in 51 years and overcame Scottish side Aberdeen in the second qualifying round.

They play Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir on 9 and 16 August in the next round.

If they beat them and the winners of Olympiakos v Luzern they will earn a Europa League group stage place.

Rangers could face Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn or Russia's FC UFA in the play-off if they overcome Maribor, while fellow Scottish side Hibernian will go up against either Dinamo Minsk of Belarus or Russian side Zenit St Petersburg if they beat Molde.

If Celtic lose their Champions League third qualifying round tie against to AEK Athens then they will face Latvia's Spartaks Jurmala or Lithuanian outfit Suduva in the Europa League play-off round.