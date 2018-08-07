Borna Barisic: Rangers sign Croatian defender on four-year deal

Borna Barisic scored for Osijek at Ibrox last week

Borna Barisic hopes signing for Rangers will open the door to the Croatian national side after completing a four-year deal.

The left-back impressed Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard during the Europa League qualifiers against NK Osijek.

Reportedly joining for a fee of £2.2m, Barisic already has three caps for his country.

"I think this club will give me the chance to play on the national team," he said.

"Nikola Katic is my friend from Croatia, I played with him in the national team. He's a great player, a great guy and I'm very excited to play with him.

"I think the most important thing is that every game I give 100%. I see that the Rangers fans recognise that and I'm very happy because of that. I will give my heart on Ibrox and every other stadium for Rangers, I think this is the most important thing."

The 25-year-old was kept out of Osijek's 3-2 win over Rudes on Sunday as he prepared for a potential switch to Glasgow.

He came through the ranks at the Croatian side but has also had spells at NSK Bijedlo Brdo and Dinamo Zagreb as well as a loan move to Lokomotiva.

"I'm very excited to be a part of Rangers," he told the Rangers website.

"I want to thank the manager Steven Gerrard, director Mark Allen and to all the fans of course because they believe in me and now I need to pay this back on the pitch."