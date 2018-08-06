Rangers may face Progres rematch, Hibs could meet Zenit in Europa League

Steven Gerrard's side host Maribor on Thursday after beating Osijek in the last round

Rangers could face Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League play-off if they overcome Maribor.

The Luxembourg side eliminated Pedro Caixinha's Rangers in last year's first qualifying round.

Steven Gerrard's side play Slovenia's Maribor this week and next with the winner taking on either Progres or Russia's FC UFA in the play-off.

Hibernian will go up against either Dinamo Minsk of Belarus or Russian side Zenit St Petersburg if they beat Molde.

Zenit put Celtic out of last season's Europa League at the last 32 stage.

The third qualifying round first legs involving Hibs and Rangers take place on Thursday, with both Scottish sides at home, with the return legs the following Thursday.

Hibs eliminated Asteras Tripolis in the last round while Rangers overcame Osijek.

The defeat to Progres was looked upon as one of the worst results in Rangers' European history.

After a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Ibrox, two second half goals in Luxembourg secured Progres' first ever European win.