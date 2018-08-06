Brian McLaughlin: Scottish FA appoint ex-Celtic winger as performance school manager

Brian McLaughlin will double up with his role as National Youth Coach

Former Celtic winger Brian McLaughlin has been appointed as the Scottish FA's new performance school manager.

McLaughlin, 44, doubles up as the organisation's national youth team coach, working with the Scotland Under-17 side.

He will oversee the performance school programme covering seven schools, which have supported the development of Scotland's top young talent since 2012.

Last year, 44 professional contracts were earned by the school's graduates.

They include former Rangers youth Billy Gilmour, who recently signed his first professional deal at Chelsea, and 17-year-old Hearts defender Chris Hamilton.

Both played for Scotland's under-21 side at the recent Toulon Tournament.

McLaughlin, who played for Celtic from 1992 to 1999 before spells at Wigan, Ayr United, Queen of the South, St Johnstone and Stenhousemuir, said: "It's a programme I am very familiar with and I know all of the coaches really well along with all the schools.

"I'm looking forward to putting my own stamp on it and trying to improve the programme further."