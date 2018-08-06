Hibernian: Florian Kamberi & Darren McGregor in fitness fight to face Molde

Florian Kamberi began the season with a Europa League hat-trick against Runavik

Hibernian are waiting to see if striker Florian Kamberi and defender Darren McGregor will be fit for their Europa League qualifier against Molde.

Kamberi was an unused substitute for Sunday's 3-0 win over Motherwell while McGregor was not in the squad.

Head coach Neil Lennon hopes the Swiss will recover in time for Thursday's home third qualifying round first leg.

"Flo has a knee problem and we're trying to find the balance between Thursdays and Sundays," he said.

"We were maybe going to give him half an hour but we didn't need to. That was a real bonus. He can settle it down and be fit for Thursday.

"Darren McGregor has this puffiness in his knee, which flared up in the morning so he was out. We will see how he is over the next couple of days."

Lennon, whose side will face either Dinamo Minsk or Zenit St Petersburg if they beat Molde, is also waiting to see whether an English club moves for Scotland midfielder John McGinn before Thursday's transfer deadline south of the border, or champions Celtic make an improved offer for the player.

But the Northern Irishman is confident Hibs have enough ammunition to overcome the Norwegian side over two legs, after their 4-3 aggregate victory against Greek side Asteras Tripolis in the last round.

"They finished second and put a really good run together in the second half of the season," Lennon noted of their next European opponents.

"They are 14 games into their season and have come through two qualifying rounds very comfortably. They are an attacking side and put a lot of crosses into the box, so it may be another barnstormer.

"But they will have learned a lot from the Asteras game and I don't think there's much between Asteras and Molde, so that puts us right in with a chance.

"Confidence is good and we're not getting carried away but we're looking forward to another big night on Thursday."