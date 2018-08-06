Calum Chambers: Fulham close to signing Arsenal defender on loan

Calum Chambers has won three caps for England

Fulham are close to completing the signing of Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on a season-long loan deal.

An agreement has been reached between the clubs, but personal terms still need to be finalised.

The 23-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2014, signed a new four-year contract last month.

However, the club and player are keen for him to gain regular Premier League playing time, which is not guaranteed at Arsenal this season.

It follows the signing of defender Alfie Mawson from Swansea in a deal that could cost up to £20m and the arrival of Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for a reported £22m last week.

The Cottagers have also signed Spanish goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas and German forward Andre Schurrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund, as well as Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri and French defender Maxime le Marchand from Nice.

Chambers played 12 times in the Premier League for Arsenal last season, with the Gunners adding defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner to their squad this summer.