Joe Bryan: Bristol City accept bids from Aston Villa and Middlesbrough

Joe Bryan made his debut for Bristol City aged 18

Bristol City have accepted bids from Championship rivals Aston Villa and Middlesbrough for full-back Joe Bryan, BBC Radio Bristol understands.

Bryan, 24, who made 48 appearances in all competitions last season, played in City's season opening 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Villa manager Steve Bruce has confirmed the Midlanders' interest.

"I don't like talking about other players, but I have to admit he does fit our profile," Bruce told BBC WM.

"We're looking to bring in talented young players and we like him.

"There's a bit of work to be done, but we're in there with a shout," added Bruce following Villa's 3-1 win at Hull City on Monday.

Bryan, who would join another former City player Jonathan Kodjia if he chooses to move to Villa, has played 203 league games for his home-town club.