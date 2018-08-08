Istanbul Basaksehir v Burnley

Joe Hart featured for Manchester City in pre-season before joining Burnley for £3.5m

TEAM NEWS

Goalkeeper Joe Hart and defender Ben Gibson are both eligible to make their Burnley debuts in Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round first leg away to Istanbul Basaksehir.

The recent signings are named in their European squad for this round, although striker Matej Vydra is not yet registered after his move from Derby.

Sean Dyche could opt not to play his strongest team in Turkey.

The Clarets are away to Southampton in the Premier League opener on Sunday.

Hart could make an immediate start - with fellow England internationals Tom Heaton and Nick Pope both injured - although Anders Lindegaard may keep his place from the previous round.

The game is Burnley's first European match outside of Britain since 1967, having beaten Aberdeen in extra time last week.

Istanbul Basaksehir are enjoying the best period in their history. Promoted to the top flight in 2014, they are in their fourth consecutive season in Europe, having never qualified before that run.

They finished third last season, only three points behind champions Galatasaray, sending them directly into this round.

Their squad contains several well-known players, including former Arsenal and Manchester City pair Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy and Barcelona loanee Arda Turan.

Captain Emre Belozoglu has won 95 caps for Turkey and used to play for Inter Milan, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid.

Morocco defender Manuel da Costa, former Paris St-Germain striker Mevlut Erdinc and ex-Switzerland and Leicester midfielder Gokhan Inler are also at the club.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be both Istanbul Basaksehir's first ever competitive game against an English opponent, and Burnley's first against Turkish opposition.

Turkish sides have won their last three home matches against English clubs, with Besiktas beating Tottenham and Liverpool in the 2014-15 Europa League, and Fenerbahce beating Manchester United in the 2016-17 Europa League.

Istanbul Basaksehir

Istanbul Basaksehir have won their last two games in European competition, in the group stages of last season's Europa League. 2017-18 is the only time they have reached the group stages in Europe.

Istanbul Basaksehir have never won a Europa League qualifying match (D2 L4), most recently losing both legs against Shakhtar Donetsk in August 2016.

Burnley