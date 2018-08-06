Lee Hodges: Truro City boss says National League South survival is their priority

Lee Hodges' side sit bottom of the National league South table after the first round of games

Truro City boss Lee Hodges says his main aim is to keep the club in National League South following their 4-0 opening day loss to Billericay.

Playing in front of 362 fans in their first game at Plainmoor since sealing a deal to share a ground with Torquay United, ex-Gulls loanee Jake Robinson scored all four of his side's goals.

City fans face a 200-mile round trip to see the side as they await a new home.

"We want to make sure we stay at this level at a minimum," Hodges said.

"We've been in and out of it for the past four or five seasons and it's fantastic that we're competing at this level," added Hodges, whose side made the first round of the play-offs last season.

"What happened last season was a fantastic achievement but we overachieved.

"This season we know it's going to be different, more tougher teams in the league, so I know my priority is first-and-foremost we pick up those 40-odd points to stay in it and let's see where it takes us," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.