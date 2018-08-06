Nicky Law: Exeter City debutant 'a class apart' in opening day victory

Nicky Law joined Exeter from Bradford City having previously played for Glasgow Rangers, Motherwell, Rotherham and Sheffield United

Exeter City debutant Nicky Law was "a class apart" in his side's opening day with over Carlisle United according to manager Matt Taylor.

The experienced midfielder, 30, opened the scoring in their 3-1 win and helped set up the third goal as Taylor began his reign with a victory.

"Nicky Law was different gravy today, he's a class apart," Taylor said.

"Hopefully he'll keep making the difference for us week in week out," added Taylor to BBC Radio Devon.

"As good as he was in possession, out of possession it went unnoticed what he does - he reads the game, uses his body and he's not the biggest but he's a fit, strong boy and I thought he was excellent throughout."

Law was one of five players who made their debuts, with all three goals coming from new faces as Jonathan Forte scored the second and Tristan Abrahams the third.