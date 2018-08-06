Derek Adams criticises Plymouth Argyle duo Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras

Graham Carey (left) and Ruben Lameiras scored 22 goals between them last season

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says influential attackers Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras must improve after their opening day loss at Walsall.

Walsall came from behind to win after Ryan Edwards had put Argyle ahead.

Adams was unhappy with how Carey - Argyle's top scorer for the past two seasons - and Lameiras performed.

"I thought Lameiras and Carey were very poor for us and didn't do anything in the game for us. That was disappointing," he told BBC Devon.

"They have to do a lot better than they did."

Adams also felt that his side should have been awarded a penalty.

Walsall equalised in first-half stoppage time through Andy Cook when he reacted first to score after his penalty had been saved by Argyle debutant Matt Macey.

"We created a good number of opportunities in the 90 minutes," Adams said.

"The penalty kick was the correct decision, but we feel we should have had two penalty kicks in the game - one on Freddie Ladapo and one on Ryan Edwards."