Cardiff boss Neil Warnock frustrated by transfer 'knock-backs'

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock put new striker Bobby Reid though his paces against Real Betis

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says his attempts to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League have been frustrating.

The Bluebirds failed to sign long-time target Marko Grujic, after the Liverpool midfielder turned down the chance to rejoin them on loan.

Warnock says the four players they have signed so far may have to be enough.

"We've had knock-back after knock-back at the moment and if it's not possible we'll go with what we've got," he said.

The window for incoming transfers closes on 9 August, with Bristol City forward Bobby Reid, Norwich City winger Josh Murphy, Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham and Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies having joined so far.

"Yes, we're a bit thin for injuries but I've got one or two ideas we might just supplement the squad," Warnock added.

"They might not get in the team but I've got to bring a couple of bodies in to supplement the squad itself."

Warnock's side played their final pre-season game on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to La Liga side Real Betis and the manager was pleased with their final preparations ahead of their Premier League opener at Bournemouth on Saturday, 11 August..

"I think it's been a great work-out," he said.

"You've got to be patient and you've got to not make silly mistakes and when you get the ball you have to treasure the ball a bit more.

"We had some great chances and I think if they'd had our chances they would have beaten us by five!

"But I was pleased we created what we did and we defended well when we had to."