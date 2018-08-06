Kick It Out: England game against Switzerland will honour 25th anniversary

Kick It Out
Kick It Out was formed to tackle racism in 1993

The Football Association will use England's friendly with Switzerland to mark 25 years since the formation of anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

The game at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on 11 September will be the first international to honour the organisation.

"For us to have a dedicated international as we enter our 25th anniversary season is a clear marker of how far we've come since Kick It Out was founded in 1993," said Kick It Out chairman Lord Herman Ouseley.

"Our goal is to see all forms of discrimination being challenged at all levels of the game, so to see the England team putting the pursuit of equality and inclusion at the heart of this important friendly is a massive moment."

Kick it Out is funded by the FA, the Professional Footballers' Association, the Premier League and the English Football League.

On its website, it said: "A small independent charity, the 'Let's Kick Racism Out of Football' campaign was established in 1993 in response to widespread calls from clubs, players and fans to tackle racist attitudes existing within the game.

"Kick It Out was then established as a body in 1997 as it widened out its objectives to cover all aspects of inequality and exclusion."

