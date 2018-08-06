BBC Sport - Community Shield: Chelsea looked like they were tired - Upson & Dublin
'Chelsea looked like they were tired'
- From the section Football
Dion Dublin and Matthew Upson agree that Chelsea were "outplayed" by Manchester City as they lose 2-0 in the Community Shield at Wembley.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City
