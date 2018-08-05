SWPL: Hibernian score four to remain top on goal difference

From the section

Hibernian remain top of the SWPL on goal difference after a 4-1 win over Stirling University.

Jamie Lee-Napier, Lisa Robertson, Abi Harrison and summer signing Lauren Davidson all scored for the home side.

Second-place Glasgow City began a busy period of nine games in 15 days with a 2-0 win over Celtic.

Forfar beat Rangers 1-0 to leapfrog them into fourth-place, while the bottom two of Hamilton Academical and Spartans drew 0-0.