Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Derek McInnes eyes defensive signings

A torn hamstring to Scott McKenna further hampered Aberdeen's defensive options

Aberdeen will try to make signings this week so they can "be where we want to be", says manager Derek McInnes.

The Dons began their Premiership campaign by snatching a late draw against Rangers on Sunday, but lost Scott McKenna to a torn hamstring.

Fellow centre-backs Mark Reynolds and Tommie Hoban are also sidelined, while right-back Shay Logan was suspended for the league opener.

"The focus becomes the defensive side of things," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"We've got six defenders and four are injured or suspended. We've got a few offers and enquiries in and we're waiting for responses. We'll look to address that this week.

"I'm responsible for bringing the best players I can to the club and I've not wanted to blink too early because it's too important for us."

In Steven Gerrard's first Premiership match as Rangers manager, teenager Bruce Anderson came off the bench to earn Aberdeen a point, scoring in the 93rd minute.

"Young Bruce comes on and it shows the importance of having those good kids," McInnes said. "But for us to be where we want to be, we need more players in."

'They are crying out for a striker' - analysis

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart on Sportsound

Rangers performed better today and Aberdeen lacked any real creativity. They are crying out for a striker and someone in that advanced midfield role with the ability to manipulate the ball to replace the likes of Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie. That said, Mikey Devlin and Lewis Ferguson look like top, top additions.