BBC Sport - Community Shield: Pep Guardiola is 'so happy' for his players as Man City beat Chelsea
Guardiola praises 'special guy' Aguero after Wembley win
- From the section Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes striker Sergio Aguero as a "special guy" after he scored both goals in the 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired