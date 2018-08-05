BBC Sport - Community Shield: Pep Guardiola is 'so happy' for his players as Man City beat Chelsea

Guardiola praises 'special guy' Aguero after Wembley win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola describes striker Sergio Aguero as a "special guy" after he scored both goals in the 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley.

