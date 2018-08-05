BBC Sport - Community Shield: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City highlights

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City ease to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield.

WATCH MORE: Aguero's 200th Man City goal puts champions ahead

Available to UK users only.

