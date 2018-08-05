BBC Sport - Sergio Aguero scores his second goal to put Manchester City 2-0 up against Chelsea
Aguero scores again to double Man City's lead
- From the section Football
Watch as Sergio Aguero scores his second goal for Manchester City as they go 2-0 up against Chelsea in the Community Shield.
WATCH MORE: Aguero's 200th Man City goal puts champions ahead
