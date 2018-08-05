BBC Sport - Sergio Aguero scores his 200th Manchester City goal to put them 1-0 up against Chelsea
Aguero's 200th Man City goal puts champions ahead
- From the section Football
Watch as Sergio Aguero scores his 200th goal for Manchester City to put them 1-0 up in the Community Shield against Chelsea.
WATCH MORE: Sarri is perfect for English football - Guardiola
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired