Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard says his side are 'a class above' rivals

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said Alfredo Morelos had been provoked before his red card

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard described his side as "a class above Aberdeen" after the 1-1 draw with their Premiership rivals at Pittodrie.

Alfredo Morelos' 12th-minute red card left Rangers a man down, but James Tavernier's penalty looked like giving Gerrard's men the three points.

However, Bruce Anderson's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Aberdeen.

"Anyone at this game or who watched on TV must know we were much better than Aberdeen," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

Despite the one-man deficit, Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor had little to do, and Gerrard suggested that Aberdeen had to resort to route-one tactics.

The former Liverpool captain, who remains unbeaten after five games in charge, described his team as "magnificent".

He added: "We were very good with 11 men, we were even better when we went to 10. Aberdeen didn't have any idea against us, and for 93 minutes it was perfect.

"Every single player to a man was fantastic. I thought tactically when we went to 10 we were very good and very professional. Aberdeen only had one idea and it was to lump it into the box.

"Obviously, I'm gutted for my players we've conceded late on. But we showed today that we're a class above Aberdeen. I thought we were tremendous."

Morelos was sent off after kicking out at Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna in an off-the-ball incident.

And while Gerrard says Rangers may appeal the red card, he acknowledged that the Colombian striker "left the referee with a decision".

"The disappointing thing from our point of view is he's been barged twice quite clearly," said Gerrard, who revealed that midfielder Ryan Jack was substituted because of a head injury.

"And whoever spotted the red card hasn't spotted the barges by McKenna just before it. There was major provocation. But if that's the way it's going to be we'll get on with it."