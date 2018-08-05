Ben Gibson: Burnley sign Middlesbrough centre-back for joint club record fee

Gibson received an England call-up in March 2017

Burnley have signed centre-back Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough on a four-year deal for a joint club record fee.

The 25-year-old Englishman is the Clarets' first summer signing, while the fee matches the £15m they paid for striker Chris Wood in August 2017.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart was due to have a medical on Friday.

Burnley face Istanbul Basaksehir in a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, before their Premier League opener against Southampton on Sunday.

Gibson spent his youth career at Middlesbrough and made his senior debut for the club in 2011.

He made 38 Premier League appearances for Middlesbrough in 2016-17 before their relegation to the Championship at the end of the season.

The former England under-21 international received a call-up to the senior squad in March 2017 for a World Cup qualifier, but did not win a cap.