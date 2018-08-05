Jose Mourinho needs to 'work out' issues with Ed Woodward - Peter Kenyon

Jose Mourinho joined Manchester United in May 2016

Jose Mourinho is "one of the best coaches in the world" but needs to find a way of "working out" his issues with Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward, says Peter Kenyon.

Kenyon was chief executive at United before joining Chelsea from 2003-2009.

Mourinho has seemed unhappy in pre-season and expressed his frustration at the club's lack of new signings.

Kenyon said former Chelsea boss Mourinho, the club and fans "do not feel good" at the moment.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek, Kenyon said: "He is more than capable - one of the best coaches in the world - but have they got it right? No.

"I think the first people to recognise that will be the people at United."

He added: "They have to work it out and they'll find a way of working it out. United is bigger than anybody, bigger than any individual and that's always been the mantra.

"It will get worked out and I would hope Jose is part of that working it out because he is incredibly skilled and he's demonstrated he can do things."