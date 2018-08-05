Hakeeb Adelakun: Bristol City winger faces 14 weeks out

Hakeeb Adelakun helped Scunthorpe United reach the League One play-offs last season

Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun has been ruled out for up to 14 weeks with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Robins on a three-year deal last month, has undergone surgery after picking up the injury during a pre-season game.

He missed Saturday's Championship match with Nottingham Forest as City began the new season with a 1-1 draw.

Midfielder Marley Watkins was also absent and is being monitored after displaying symptoms of concussion.

Wales international Watkins, 27, sustained the concussion during the club's pre-season training camp in Spain.