Boss Graham Potter puts 'smiles' back on Swansea faces, says striker Oli McBurnie

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie celebrates their opening-day win at Sheffield United

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie has praised new manager Graham Potter for getting the players smiling again.

The 22-year-old Scotland international scored as Swansea came from behind to win their opening Championship game 2-1 at Sheffield United on Saturday.

"You can see the difference from the last couple of seasons just within the team spirit," McBurnie said.

"I could see the boys smiling while we were playing and that's something I've not seen for a long time."

McBurnie joined Barnsley on loan last January, scoring nine goals in 17 Championship appearances, while Swansea struggled in the Premier League and were relegated after seven season in the top flight.

The striker returned at the end of the season, signing a new three-year deal during the summer, and says there have been big changes at the Liberty Stadium.

"There's been personnel changes, there's been management changes, there's been everything," he said.

"But it's the whole feel of the club, we're looking forward rather than trying to keep our head above the water.

"Maybe it was what the club needed to have a fresh start and I think you saw some of the football we played [against Sheffield United], particularly in the second half was the old 'Swansea Way' as people like to say.

"It's a good place to be at the minute, everyone is excited and we're looking forward for a change which is nice."

Swansea are next in action on Saturday, 11 August when they play their first home league game of the season against Preston North End.

"It's a strange one not having a pre-season game at the Liberty, so the first game will actually be in the Championship and what a way to go back to the Championship at home with a performance like that," McBurnie added.

"Everything is positive at the minute but we're not going to get too carried away with ourselves, it's only one game but it's a great stepping stone.

"The gaffer is not one to sit back and rest on his laurels. The boys have been impressed with him in pre-season, everything he and the staff have done.

"I can't speak highly enough of him."