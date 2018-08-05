Oli McBurnie: Swansea boss Graham Potter praises 'amazing' striker

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie peels away in celebration after equalising at Sheffield United

Swansea City substitute Yan Dhanda earned the headlines for his winner against Sheffield United with his first touch in league football.

But while praising his super-sub, boss Graham Potter was also delighted with starting striker Oli McBurnie.

The 22-year-old capped an all-round performance with the equaliser after George Baldock had given the Blades the lead in their Championship opener.

"He was outstanding, his work for the team was incredible," Potter said.

"He covered such a lot of ground, he set up a lot of the transitions... and I thought he was amazing."

Scotland striker McBurnie joined Barnsley on loan last January, scoring nine goals in 17 Championship appearances.

McBurnie, who signed a new three-year contract in July with Swansea, showed he would again be a force in the division with his display in the 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

But it needed the intervention of former Liverpool Under-23 attacking midfielder Dhanda, who joined as a free agent in May, to seal a come-from-behind win as Swansea started life after Premier League relegation with a positive result.

"He's got a knack of popping up and scoring," said Potter.

"We lost a bit of height at set-plays defensively [when Dhanda replaced Jay Fulton on 85 minutes] because you know the ball will be coming into your box a lot at the end, so it was a bit of a gamble.

"But we felt we were in the ascendency a little bit and he's good at getting the ball in space. And we're just lucky, that's what it is!

"I'm delighted with the result of course and very proud with a lot of aspects of the performance.

"We weren't perfect of course... but any win in football is hard and it's nice when the supporters go home happy.

"To turn a result around at a place like this, it shows a lot for the character of the players and their determination. I'm very pleased for them and very proud of them."

Potter also confirmed that centre-back Mike van der Hoorn would captain Swansea this season, with Leroy Fer as his deputy.