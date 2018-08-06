Katic, Haring, Rogic, MacLean - Rob Maclean's team of the week

Peter Haring scores beyond Gary Woods on Saturday.

The Premiership season is finally here and already we've had plenty of talking points.

There has been no shortage of drama over the first six games with Hearts currently top of the standings.

From steady performances at the back with the likes of John Souttar, to St Mirren's Danny Mullen grabbing an opening-day double.

Here, BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean picks out his team of the week from the Premiership's top performers.

Formation: 3-4-1-2: Gary Woods (Hamilton); James Tavernier (Rangers), John Souttar (Hearts), Nicola Katic (Rangers); Stevie Mallan (Hibs), Peter Haring (Hearts), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), Tom Rogic (Celtic); Danny Mullen (St Mirren), Steven MacLean (Hearts)