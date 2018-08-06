Katic, Haring, Rogic, MacLean - Rob Maclean's team of the week

Hearts' Peter Haring and Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods
Peter Haring scores beyond Gary Woods on Saturday.

The Premiership season is finally here and already we've had plenty of talking points.

There has been no shortage of drama over the first six games with Hearts currently top of the standings.

From steady performances at the back with the likes of John Souttar, to St Mirren's Danny Mullen grabbing an opening-day double.

Here, BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean picks out his team of the week from the Premiership's top performers.

Team of the week graphic
Rob Maclean gives his team of the week choice

Formation: 3-4-1-2: Gary Woods (Hamilton); James Tavernier (Rangers), John Souttar (Hearts), Nicola Katic (Rangers); Stevie Mallan (Hibs), Peter Haring (Hearts), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), Tom Rogic (Celtic); Danny Mullen (St Mirren), Steven MacLean (Hearts)

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired