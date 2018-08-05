Daniel Arzani: Celtic to take winger from Man City after Melbourne City switch

Daniel Arzani won three Australia caps in the World Cup finals

Australia winger Daniel Arzani is expected be sent on loan to Celtic after he completes his transfer to Manchester City from Melbourne City.

The 19-year-old is one of two or three signings Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to make before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Celtic's latest offer for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn has now been taken off the table.

But the Scottish champions have not given up on signing the 23-year-old.

Brighton and Hove Albion have held talks with Hibs about the Scotland international, but Celtic are the only club to have made a formal bid.

The Glasgow club have had in excess of three offers rejected by their Scottish Premiership rivals.

Iran-born Arzani has been with Melbourne since 2016 and made 20 appearances - 16 of them starts - as they finished third in last season's A-League.

He arrived in the UK last week pending a permanent transfer to Pep Guardiola's City, who are Melbourne's parent club.

Arzani, who has five caps, became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for Australia when he played as a substitute in their group matches against France, Denmark and Peru this summer.