Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Man City, Hibs, John McGinn, Jack Simpson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are targeting a loan deal for Bournemouth 21-year-old Jack Simpson to battle for a place at heart of the defence with summer signings Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers are considering a move for Croatia left-back Borna Barisic - just days after the 25-year-old played and scored in Osijek's Europa League qualifying exit at the hands of the Ibrox side. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Blackburn Rovers are considering a bid for John McGinn after Celtic had an offer rejected by Hibernian, but claimed interest from Brighton & Hove Albion in the Scotland midfielder will not materialise. (Sunday Mail)

Both Brighton and Blackburn Rovers are rivalling Celtic in the race to land Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, who is rated at around £5m. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Australia winger Daniel Arzani is days away from signing a two-year loan deal with the Scottish champions from Manchester City after the 19-year-old arrived in the UK to complete a six-figure move from Melbourne City to the English champions. (Sunday Herald)

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he is monitoring Patrick Roberts' situation at Manchester City and admitted the winger could return to Celtic for a third spell after the 21-year-old hardly featured in the English champions' pre-season tour of the United States. (Sunday Herald)

Brandon Barker, who spent last season on loan to Hibernian, has posted a picture of himself playing for the Edinburgh side last season along with a "shocked face" emoji on his Instagram account amid rumours that the Manchester City winger could be on his way back to Easter Road. (Scotland On Sunday)

Former Rangers forward Nacho Novo has posted a video of himself on social media confronting a Celtic fan outside Belfast International Airport after he was the victim of vile abuse. (Scotland On Sunday)

Rangers could face disciplinary action from European football's governing body, Uefa, after two Croatian fans were stabbed near Ibrox Stadium. (Scotland On Sunday)

Having faced Scott McKenna in Europa League action, Burnley striker Sam Vokes says he thinks the Aberdeen defender has Premier League potential after Dons manager Derek McInnes said the 21-year was too good for Championship suitors Swansea City. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

OTHER SPORT

Outgoing Scottish Rugby Union president Rob Flockhart apologised to member clubs at Saturday's annual meeting and admitted there had been "a dark cloud" hanging over the governing body in the six weeks since former director of domestic rugby Keith Russell won his unfair dismissal case. (Scotland On Sunday)