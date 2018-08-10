Liverpool v West Ham United

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson joined Liverpool from Roma this summer for an initial fee of £56m

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will definitely be without Dejan Lovren, while new signing Fabinho is a doubt because of illness.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson will make his Premier League debut, as should midfielder Naby Keita.

West Ham could give debuts to several summer recruits, including midfielders Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson and Carlos Sanchez.

Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko is struggling to be fit because of ongoing hip and thigh issues.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Are Liverpool finally the real deal? Given that we know just how formidable they are going forward - and given just how long they've been craving a top-class goalkeeper - the signing of Alisson from Roma is the peg on which title optimism is being hung.

If Virgil van Dijk can continue to ooze authority to those around him at the back - and with Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri more than compensating for the loss of Emre Can - The Reds would appear to have few weaknesses.

West Ham should also be pleased with their massive summer overhaul, including ten new signings. With Manuel Pellegrini offering the kind of attacking instinct which Hammers fans deem to be their birthright, there should be a much better campaign ahead. However, Sunday may not be their day.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We have to be in a championship mode. We jump into the water and we dive until we don't have oxygen anymore. That's the plan. A lot of people think because of the transfer window we will [challenge more] - but that's not how it is.

"City - the champions - have not lost a player and brought in Mahrez. They were impressive against Chelsea, both sides were. We are still Rocky Balboa and not Ivan Drago. We need to want more and fight more. That must be our attitude."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I will try to play attacking football and score a lot of goals because, throughout my career, I have always been a manager who plays offensive football and tries to attack. But to attack, you must defend very well also, so we must be a balanced team.

"Last season, they had one of the worst defences in the Premier League, so this year we will try and be balanced while always thinking that we want to score one goal more than the opposition."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams have had a busy summer in the transfer market and, after struggling last season, West Ham have got to be aiming for the top 10 this time.

I think the Reds will push City for the title this season and I am backing them to begin with a win.

Prediction: 2-0

The Reds are looking to record their 500th victory in the Premier League era.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the last three league meetings, scoring four goals on each occasion.

West Ham have only recorded one win at Anfield in their last 45 top-flight visits (D12, L32), a 3-0 victory in August 2015.

Liverpool

Liverpool were unbeaten at Anfield last season in the league (W12, D7), scoring 45 goals and conceding just 10.

Their last two season openers have produced 13 goals - a 4-3 win over Arsenal two years ago and a 3-3 draw with Watford last August.

Sadio Mane has scored once and provided three assists in his last three Premier League games for Liverpool against West Ham.

Mane can become the first Liverpool player to score in three consecutive opening top-flight matches since John Barnes between 1989 and 1991.

Mohamed Salah has three goals and one assist in two league appearances against West Ham.

