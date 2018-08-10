Arsenal v Manchester City
-
TEAM NEWS
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is back in training after suffering a calf problem, but left-back Nacho Monreal is doubtful with a knee issue.
Head coach Unai Emery could hand debuts to Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
Defenders Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny are long-term absentees with respective knee and Achilles injuries.
Manchester City's club record signing Riyad Mahrez is set to make his first Premier League appearance for the club.
Left-back Benjamin Mendy could start his first league game since September 2017, when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Crystal Palace.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Guymowbray:As Arsenal start at home for the seventh year running, the Emirates might be the best place to be on Premier League opening weekend for a third season in a row.
Last year the Gunners beat Leicester City 4-3, while in 2016 they lost by the same score to Liverpool… and now it's another opener that promises goals.
Arsenal should get plenty as the season goes on - in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette they have two of the top seven favourites to be the league's top scorer - but keeping goals out is Unai Emery's priority.
That's an almost impossible task against City, who set out to defend their title the same as last season - plus Riyad Mahrez. Frightening.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery might not work out his best team for a few weeks, but we know all about City - who looked very smooth in their win over Chelsea in the Community Shield last weekend.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal have just two wins in the last 12 meetings with Manchester City (D5, L5).
- Manchester City could win consecutive top-flight away games against Arsenal for the first time since 1936.
- This is the first time that Arsenal will face the reigning champions on the opening day since 1970, when they drew 2-2 with Everton.
- The last time these sides met on the opening day was in 1994, when George Graham's Arsenal side won 3-0 at Highbury.
Arsenal
- The Gunners' only defeat in their last 11 home Premier League games was a 3-0 loss to Manchester City (W8, D2).
- The last time Arsenal played a competitive match without Arsene Wenger in charge was in September 1996, when Pat Rice was caretaker for a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland.
- Four of the last five Arsenal managers have won their first league game in charge - only Bruce Rioch failed to do so, drawing with Middlesbrough in August 1995.
- Unai Emery could become the first Arsenal boss to lose his opening league fixture since Steve Burtenshaw's team lost 1-0 to Spurs in March 1986.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 10 goals and four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.
Manchester City
- Manchester City are seeking to become the first club to retain the Premier League title since Manchester United won three in a row from 2007 to 2009.
- The reigning champions have ended the following season outside the top four in each of the last three years.
- City are unbeaten in nine opening league matches, winning the last seven in a row.
- They have only lost once in 20 away league games (W17, D2).
- Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in 10 previous meetings with Unai Emery (W6, D4).