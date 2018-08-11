Rangers v St Mirren
- St Mirren have only beaten Rangers twice in their previous 21 meetings in the Scottish top flight (D2 L17).
- At Ibrox, Rangers are unbeaten against St Mirren in 10 top-flight matches (W8 D2).
- In their last season in the Scottish Premiership (2014-15), St Mirren failed to score in six of their last seven away matches (W1 L6), winning the one match in which they did find the net during that run, 2-1 over Ross County in May 2015.
- None of Rangers' past 14 home league games have finished level (W9 L5), since a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in October 2017.
- St Mirren began their 2018-19 league campaign with a win against Dundee. The last time they won both of their opening two games in a top-flight season was back in 2006-07.