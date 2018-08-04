BBC Sport - Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel sings 'happy' after Monaco win
PSG manager Tuchel sings 'happy' after Monaco win
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel serenades his team with a rendition of 'Happy' by Pharrell Williams after beating Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen, China.
