Jefferson Lerma: Bournemouth agree club record fee for Levante midfielder

Jefferson Lerma has nine caps for Colombia

Bournemouth have had a club record £25m bid for Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma accepted by Levante, BBC Radio Solent reports.

Lerma, 23, played all four of Colombia's games at the World Cup in Russia, including the penalty shootout defeat by England in the last 16.

He will have a medical this weekend and the move is subject to personal terms being agreed and a work permit.

Lerma would be the Cherries' third signing of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club have already signed midfielder David Brooks from Sheffield United and full-back Diego Rico from Leganes.

The fee for Lerma would eclipse the £20m Bournmeouth paid Chelsea for Dutch defender Nathan Ake last summer.