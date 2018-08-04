BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Cliftonville strike late to beat Glentoran
Cliftonville strike late to beat Glentoran
Irish
Second-half goals from Joe Gormley and Jay Donnelly give Cliftonville an opening day win over Glentoran at the Oval.
John McGuigan's precise finish put the Glens ahead, before Gormley slotted home when free in the area.
Cliftonville stunned the east Belfast side with a late winner as Donnelly fired low past Elliott Morris.
