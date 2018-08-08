Daniel Bachmann: Kilmarnock sign Watford goalkeeper on loan

Daniel Bachmann previously spent time on loan at Bury

Kilmarnock have signed Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old is capped by Austria at Under-21 level, and has been with his Premier League club since last summer.

Bachmann was contracted to Stoke for the previous three years, but did not make a first-team appearance. He was loaned to Wrexham, Ross County and Bury.

Kilmarnock have confirmed he will wear the number 26 shirt.

