Celtic sweep aside promoted Livingston

Celtic began their Scottish Premiership title defence with a comfortable win over promoted Livingston.

The champions eased ahead after eight minutes through Tom Rogic's looping header from a Jonny Hayes cross.

Odsonne Edouard turned in Olivier Ntcham's scuffed shot after 26 minutes, and Ntcham added a penalty five minutes after the break.

With the final touch of the ball, Scott Robinson scored a consolation for Livingston after slack defending.