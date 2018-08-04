BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Linfield edge Glenavon for opening day win
Linfield edge win away to Glenavon
- From the section Irish Premiership
A goal from debutant Daniel Kearns helped Linfield beat Glenavon in a feisty encounter at Mourneview Park.
Andrew Mitchell missed a early penalty for Glenavon after Chris Casement's handball, before Kearns struck with the only goal of the game.
