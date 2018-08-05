Irish Premiership: Crusaders v Ards (Mon)

Media playback is not supported on this device Ards can frustrate Crusaders - Frazer

Ards winger Jonny Frazer says his side will be "quietly confident of getting something" from Monday's Premiership game against Crusaders at Seaview.

The North Down club drew 0-0 on their first away trip to the Crues last season and lost 1-0 to an injury-time winner on their second visit.

"Last year we defended well. We know how Crusaders play - they have always played that way," said Frazer.

"It's hard to stop a lot of the time - that's why they're so good at it."

"Last season we were the best team going to Seaview so we have confidence in ourselves - we're not going to lie down and we'll go there and give it a go," added the former Linfield player.

Colin Nixon's team have lost some players over the summer but drafted in a number of others including ex-Crues defender Craig McClean and fellow full-back Michael Kerr, who has been snapped up on loan from the Gibson Cup holders.

Kym Nelson, Eamon McAllister, Sean Noble, Mark Kelly and Jason Mooney have also joined the ranks.

"We have lost a few key players and brought a few in - that's usually the way it is when you're in the bottom half of the table," explained Frazer.

"Reece Glendinning is a big loss to us as he was our player of the year last season, but the players who have come in have had a really good pre-season and everyone has gelled together well so we're really looking forward to the start of the season.

"We'd like to push on from our ninth place finish last season but the big thing for Ards is always to stay in the league. We've done that quite comfortably over the last few seasons."

Crusaders don't need any extra motivation - Baxter

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is turning his focus to domestic matters after his squad's plucky performances in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League.

"We've had a full month of European football but our attention now switches to the Irish League.

"Of course teams are going to want to come and beat us - that makes the challenge even greater but we're up for the challenge.

"We have new players in who are hungry to do well."