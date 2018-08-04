BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Institute make history with opening day win
Institute make history with opening day win
- From the section Irish
Michael McCrudden's goal helps Institute beat fellow new boys Newry City 1-0 at the Brandywell - making history in the process.
In the first Irish Premiership game at the Brandywell since 1971, McCrudden opened the scoring on 15 minutes after ghosting into the area.
The 'Stute captain missed a glorious opportunity to make it two, shooting wide when it looked easier to score.
