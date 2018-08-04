BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine ease to victory over Warrenpoint
Coleraine ease to victory over Warrenpoint
- From the section Irish
Coleraine see off Warrenpoint Town 3-0 at the Showgrounds to get their Irish Premiership campaign off to the perfect start.
Ian Parkhill fired in the opener for the Bannsiders, with Stephen Lowry doubling Coleraine's lead just before the break.
Eoin Bradley made the most of a Jonny Parr mistake to put Coleraine out of sight early in the second half.
