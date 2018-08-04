Scottish League One: Sons, Arbroath, Airdrie & Stenny win, Raith draw

Dumbarton's bid for an immediate return to the second tier started with victory over East Fife in Scottish League One.

Arbroath, Airdrieonians and Stenhousemuir also claimed opening-day wins, Arbroath the biggest victors with a 4-0 humbling of Montrose.

Brechin City, who failed to win a league game in last season's Championship, were narrowly beaten by Stenny while Forfar lost to Airdrie.

And Stranraer drew 1-1 at home to Raith Rovers in the day's other fixture.

The Sons got their 2-0 win at Bayview courtesy of second-half headers by captain Andy Dowie and Calum Gallagher.

Bobby Linn scored twice, including a penalty, and Kane Hester also netted following Ryan Wallace's opener for Arbroath against Montrose.

Dale Hilson put Forfar in front in the first half against Airdrie but the Diamonds responded with late goals by Ryan Conroy, Leighton McIntosh and Joao Pereira Vitoria.

Dougie Hill's early own goal gave Stenhousemuir the lead at home to Brechin and the hosts maintained their lead despite losing Kieran Gibbons to a first-half red card for two bookings.

Liam Buchanan's strike gave Raith the lead at Stranraer, who equalised after the break through Grant Anderson.