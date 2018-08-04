Lawrence Shankland: Ayr striker 'not scared' of step up after Dundee enquiry

Lawrence Shankland scored seven goals during Ayr's League Cup first-round group campaign

Lawrence Shankland believes he is ready to step up to the Scottish Premiership after Dundee contacted Ayr United about the striker's availability.

Shankland was top scorer for Ayr as they won League One last season and the Dark Blues had been linked with a £250,000 move.

The 22-year-old scored twice in a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.

"If it is a Premiership team that's interested, it's a step up again, but I'm not scared to do it," he said.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he added: "But, when it happens, it happens. I'm not in a rush to move on from here.

"If it comes to it and there needs to be a decision made by the club, I'll speak about it then.

Ayr manager Ian McCall has said the club will not consider less than a "significant" bid for Shankland.

The striker has scored 36 goals since joining the Honest Men from Aberdeen last year.

Shankland started his career at Queen's Park before moving to the Dons and scored while on loan at Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

He has also netted twice in two Scotland Under-21 appearances.