Stoke City forward Saido Berahino given clearance to play for Burundi

Berahino (front row, second from left) played 11 times for England under-21s

Former England under-21 international Saido Berahino has been cleared to play for Burundi.

The Stoke City forward has 47 England caps from under-16 to under-21.

Fifa gave the 25-year-old the go-ahead to play for the country of his birth after the English FA confirmed that Berahino has not played for them at competitive level.

He can now take part in Burundi's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which start next month.

"The player Saido Berahino is authorised to represent the national team of the Football Federation of Burundi (FFB) from the date of notification," said Omar Ongaro - Fifa's football regulatory director - in a letter seen by the BBC, confirming a single-judge ruling of Fifa's players' status committee.

Fifa rules bar players from changing national teams once they have played a competitive international, even if they hold dual nationality which Berahino does.

Berahino can now be picked for Burundi's trip to Gabon on 7 September as The Swallows seek to play in a maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament next year.

It also formalises an ambition for the former West Bromwich Albion striker to play in a major tournament.

Berahino arrived in the UK from war-torn Burundi as a 10-year-old with his mother and siblings and the family were granted political asylum.