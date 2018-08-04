Cameroon appoint Seedorf & Kluivert as deal for Eriksson falls through

Clarence Seedorf previously had brief managerial spells at AC Milan, Shenzen in China and Deportivo La Coruna

Clarence Seedorf has been appointed Cameroon's new manager after a deal for Sven-Goran Eriksson fell through.

Former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Seedorf will be assisted by his former international teammate Patrick Kluivert.

The length of Seedorf's contract with the five-time African champions will be announced later this month.

Seedorf, 42, has previously managed AC Milan, Chinese club Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

He lasted less than six months in all three roles.

Seedorf, who replaces Hugo Broos, will have at least a year to work with the team before the 2019 Nations Cup tournament starts on home soil.