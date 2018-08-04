Steven Gerrard's Rangers are not Celtic's closest challengers - Miller

Media playback is not supported on this device Gerrard's man-management crucial - Adam

Rangers being considered Celtic's closest challengers this season is "disrespectful" to Aberdeen, says former Pittodrie captain Willie Miller.

Aberdeen, who host Steven Gerrard's side on Sunday, have been second to Celtic for the past four seasons.

But former Ibrox midfielder Charlie Adam told BBC Scotland every other club "will be trying to catch" Rangers.

"We've heard this every season with no real thought behind it," said former Dons manager Miller on Sportsound.

"They've not managed to achieve it and they've been disrespectful to Aberdeen, who've been the main challengers to Celtic for the last four seasons.

"The last two seasons, Rangers players have come out and stated they will be second, only to get egg on their face. They need to get a bit of humility back.

"Until they actually prove it on the park, I think they should keep quiet and show a bit more respect to other clubs that have been run magnificently over the years."

Rangers' highest Scottish Premiership finishes since being promoted to the top tier in 2016 have been third places in the past two campaigns.

Despite that, Adam said Rangers can "definitely" challenge Celtic this season as Brendan Rodgers' side attempt to win an eighth consecutive title.

Also speaking on Sportsound, former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart described that opinion as "nonsense".

"With due respect to Charlie, yes, Rangers have improved. Steven Gerrard is going to be a leading figure. And you can see the mentality has improved," Stewart said.

"At Celtic, it's evolution - but there's a revolution needed at Rangers. That's a lot more difficult to pull off."