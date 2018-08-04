Neymar a substitute as PSG beat Monaco in French Super Cup

Neymar in action against Monaco in the French Super Cup
Neymar signed for PSG in a world record £200m move last summer

Neymar came on as a late substitute for Paris St-Germain as his side beat Monaco 4-0 in the French Super Cup.

The match in China was the Brazilian's first game since the World Cup and first for PSG since February, when he suffered a foot injury.

Neymar came on after 75 minutes in a game between the French Ligue 1 winners and the country's Cup holders.

Angel Di Maria scored twice while Christopher Nkunku and Timothy Weah got the other PSG goals.

In front of a 41,237 crowd at the stadium in Shenzhen, Argentine Di Maria broke the deadlock with a free-kick after 32 minutes before Nkunku and Weah - the son of ex-PSG and AC Milan forward and Liberia president George - struck.

PSG's new manager Thomas Tuchel then brought on Neymar before Di Maria scored in injury time to seal a dominant victory and give the league champions their eighth French Super Cup win.

