SPFL predictor: Who did you tip to claim titles & face the drop?

For the past few days, we've been asking you to predict the outcome of the four divisions of the SPFL.

More than 50,000 of you responded and, with the season upon us, here's what you think will happen...

Celtic to win & Livingston to go down

Just over 80% of you reckon that Celtic will win an eighth consecutive title, with another 15% thinking Steven Gerrard can help Rangers end their city rivals' dominance.

The other 5% think the crown will be claimed by a non-Old Firm club for the first time since Aberdeen's success in 1984-85.

At the other end, 43% of respondents believe Kenny Miller's Livingston are destined for the drop, with 25% opting for perennial survivors Hamilton.

Those two clubs were also the most popular choice to be in the relegation play-off, with St Mirren and Dundee also among those considered to be under threat.

United champions & Alloa relegated

Around 25% have Dundee United as their favourites to win the title and earn promotion at the third attempt.

Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle also attracted some support, with those three considered the most likely to reach the playoffs.

Alloa Athletic are the overwhelming favourites to be relegated, with the division's only part-time side tipped to go down by 73% of respondents.

Raith to respond & Stenhousemuir for the drop

Just under 50% of you think Raith Rovers will recover from losing last season's title on the final day and flunking the play-offs.

Another chunk of respondents think Dumbarton and Airdrieonians will both be in that mix, with Arbroath the team expected to complete the top four.

Stenhousemuir are the team that most think will go down, with 30% picking the Ochilview side to finish bottom.

Peterhead to go up & Edinburgh City in relegation play-off

Peterhead are the favourites among you, with 46% expecting Jim McInally's team to go up after missing out on the final day last season.

Clyde are the only other team attracting significant support in the title race.

Edinburgh City are the team most of you think will be in the relegation playoff.