Rachid Ghezzal: Leicester City sign Algeria winger from Monaco

Rachid Ghezzal played 33 times for Monaco last season

Leicester City have signed Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco for a reported £10m fee.

The 26-year-old has joined the Foxes on a four-year contract following the sale of compatriot Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City earlier this summer.

Ghezzal began his career at Lyon before moving to fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco at the start of last season.

He made 33 appearances in 2017-18, including four in the Champions League, and scored two goals.

Ghezzal is Leicester manager Claude Puel's fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of goalkeeper Danny Ward, defenders Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans, and midfielder James Maddison.

"I'm very excited and very happy to be here," said Ghezzal. "I know the coach from Lyon and this is where I want to be.

"It is a good club and an ambitious one too. Leicester City has many great players and I hope we will have a great season."

Puel said: "He is an exciting addition to our group who will bring creativity and competition.

"I know his qualities from my time at Lyon, where he was in the academy, and I look forward to seeing him test himself in the Premier League."

