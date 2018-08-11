Scottish League Two
Elgin15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City11004043
2Clyde11002023
3Berwick11001013
4Annan Athletic10101101
5Elgin10101101
6Peterhead10101101
7Queen's Park10101101
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100102-20
10Albion100104-40
